City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Megan Dawn Sandberg, 33, of 813 N. Spanish Camp Road in Wharton was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 20 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. She was processed locally.
Randy Maldonado, 21, of 606 Oscar was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, May 21 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after officers stopped him in the 1800 block of Rita. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Property
Martin Luther Johnson, 52, of 1601 Hwy. 90 West in Sealy was arrested on May 11 on a warrant for forgery. Processed, he was held locally.
Melissa Esmerelda Banda, 23, of 601 S. Wharton was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, May 19 on a warrant for theft. She stands accused of stealing a $2,500 wedding ring in the 300 block of Higbee sometime between Jan. 6 and 13. Processed, Banda was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Zachary Alex Munoz, 27, of 205 E. Water in Victoria was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 for failure to identify - giving false information and public intoxication. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report of a forged financial statement reported directly to the station. An estimated $2,000 was stolen between May 4 and 5.
An iPhone and case was stolen on the grounds of Jack In The Box, 1721 S. Mechanic around 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19. Loss nears $800.
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Shropshire between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
Violence, weapons
An assault was reported in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. No injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Barry Glenn Dunlap, 41, of 106 Callis in Ganado was arrested by Wharton police at 2:39 a.m. Sunday, May 18 for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Ruben Moya Medel, 53, of P.O. Box 1257 in Edna was arrested by WCSO at 6:26 p.m. Monday, May 18 for possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, failure to identify and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Airren Airric Carranza, 28, of 1610 Mechanic was arrested by Wharton PD at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and no seat belt. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Property
Josh Thomas Garza, 18, of 501 Stand was booked at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 on warrants for burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Violence, weapons
Jose Maria Vasquez Jr., 36, of 6465 Wolfrun in Wharton was booked at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, May 14 on a warrant for indecent assault. Processed, he posted a $7,000 bond and was released the same day.
Robert James Schilke, 38, of 918 N. Liberty was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:56 a.m. Saturday, May 16 for assault causing injuries. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Mitchell Thomas Ullrich, 33, of 922 N. Liberty was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:56 p.m. Saturday, May 16 for assault causing injuries. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jesse Terrazas, 18, of 3033 CR 406 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:39 p.m. Sunday, May 17 for assault causing injury.
Trisha Marie Trani, 33, of 114 Laguna in East Bernard was booked at 9:32 a.m. Sunday, May 17 on two out of state warrants for kidnapping.
Dravian Duncan, 24, of 812 W. Pearl in Goliad was booked at 11:03 a.m. Monday, May 18 on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
