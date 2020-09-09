A heart attack is believed to be the blame of a fatal single vehicle wreck on East Jackson Street shortly before noon Sunday.
Witnesses say the Ford F-250 driven by 72-year-old Frank Conaway of La Vernia drifted off the road in the 1900 block of East Jackson around 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.
“It drifted across the road, hit a bar ditch and came to a stop at the railroad track,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said Tuesday.
El Campo police, fire and EMS responded, but Conaway was reported deceased when crews arrived to help.
Conaway was the lone occupant of the vehicle, which was headed into El Campo at the time of the crash. He and his family had been vacationing at El Campo Lost Lagoon.
“There was a vehicle oncoming. It was able to brake (and avoid a collision),” Stanphill said.
Conaway had been wearing a seat belt and the truck’s airbags deployed.
There were no immediate signs of injury in the investigation assisted by the Department of Public Safety.
Conaway had complained to his family of discomfort earlier in the day, according to police.
Wharton County Justice of the Peace Jared Cullar pronounced Conaway dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.
