Plan now to vote early on the November General Election ballot, officials say, adding lines will be long, machines limited and the ballot extended.
In addition to President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, state government representation and county issues, November voting will include the COVID-19 pandemic-delayed city and school district voting.
In anticipation of heavy turnout, Gov. Greg Abbott has already extended the early voting period six days.
“That’s almost three full weeks of early voting. That might be good, it’s going to be a heavy turnout,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Thursday.
Early voting will start Oct. 13 and run through Oct. 30.
The ballots themselves remain in question.
“I’m waiting to see if the city/school will be on the same ballot as the presidential stuff,” Richter said.
With only 60 voting machines in the county, two ballots would essentially mean halving the booths at each poll.
In Wharton, for example, the department plans to place eight machines. But if two ballots are needed, that means only four will be dedicated to each ballot at that poll.
“It will be a long ballot, it will take people a long time,” Richter said. “It would not be good to have two separate ballots. It would be crazy.”
If elections issues are divided, voters would have to be checked into one election, make their decisions and then be checked in on the second one.
“People need to plan on voting early,” Richter said, adding that’s especially true in El Campo where a six-way at-large council race is coupled with several charter amendments including one that, if approved, would choose the city’s next mayor.
“It’s going to take people in El Campo a long time to vote,” Richter said. “If you are concerned with social distancing and the mask thing, don’t wait. Get out there and vote early.”
El Campo voting will be held at the civic center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
For other polling locations, the elections department is looking for larger sites in anticipation of a heavy turnout.
