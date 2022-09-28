With Prairie Days just a few days away, food and fun are on the list for everyone, our smallest residents included.
Prairie Days brings back old favorites and debuts new attractions at the fall festival this Saturday.
With Prairie Days just a few days away, food and fun are on the list for everyone, our smallest residents included.
Prairie Days brings back old favorites and debuts new attractions at the fall festival this Saturday.
Returning attractions to the event are the trackless train, several bounce houses and the mini Ferris-style wheel for the little ones.
“(When it comes to attractions) for the little kids, definitely the Ferris wheel. You can do things like a bounce house at a birthday, you don’t see a Ferris wheel at a birthday party,” El Campo Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said.
While animals have always been a popular attraction at the get-together, a new petting zoo group, Sweetie Pies Mobile Petting Zoo of Needville, is making an appearance this year.
The group brings out rabbits of all sizes, as well as sheep, ducks, chickens and ponies depending on animal availability in the season.
Prairie Days is taking some inspiration from the carnival, bringing rides and games for both older and younger children.
Face painting and carnival games are also on the slate for youngsters looking to win a souvenir.
“The Junior Catholic Daughters from St. Robert’s are sponsoring a Ping Pong Ball Toss booth where kids can win a goldfish to take home,” Munos said, adding “We’re also bringing the Gyro Extreme ride. It’s a one person ride, you’re strapped in a globe and it spins you all around while you’re inside it.”
Another draw for attendees is likely food, and Prairie Days is bringing plenty to snack on and feast.
“We have just about everything; ice cream, snow cones, volcano drinks, turkey legs, barbecue, burgers and funnel cakes,” Munos said.
One of the new food vendors is also hosting a poker motorcycle fun ride with registration starting at 10 a.m.
“There’s going to be a lot of food vendors, we’re going to do I believe chicken wings and things like that, it’ll be fast and cheap,” Los Camaradas - Backwoods Chapter President Hal Anderson said, adding “We haven’t done Prairie Days before, the chamber came to me and they haven’t done a motorcycle ride in many years and they missed it. We haven’t done a whole bunch of cooking, but we have the experience of other big groups like the KC Hall to lean on, we want to keep it all in the El Campo community.”
Also on the menu are local trucks and cooks including: Damon’s Real Texas BBQ of Wharton, Hopie’s Home Made Food Shack of El Campo and Good Tymes BBQ of El Campo among others.
Tickets and armbands will be available for purchase for the children events with prices still to be determined as of press time.
Entry to the event is free and it runs from 10 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 at Alamo Park behind the El Campo Post Office.
