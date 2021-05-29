Slightly more than $350,000 in utility line upgrades will be under way on El Campo’s west side soon.
The work allows the city to replace degraded concrete and clay sewer pipes while upsizing lines from six to eight inches in diameter.
The job, City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told council during Monday night’s session, will be done via pipe bursting. The process minimizes construction time and costs by inserting the new line into the old one “bursting” it, but following the pre-existing channel.
“I think every sewer line in El Campo needs to be replaced,” Councilwoman Gloria Harris said.
City Manager Cortney Sladek replied, “We’re working on it,” but added the effort was being done “without rate shock to the utility rate customer.”
The $354,601 cost for Vortex Services was unanimously approved by council Monday night with Councilman Philip Miller not present. Made through The Interlocal Purchasing System, it did not require a standard bidding process to be followed.
The dollars, which will be paid via El Campo’s Utility Fund, were already in the budget.
Line work to be done is:
• Heights to Monseratte between Hoskins Broadway and Avenue B.
• Heights to Monseratte on Avenue D.
• Avenue D to Avenue F between West Jackson and Monseratte.
• Raun Lane from Judy to end of line.
• Sue to Hancock between Wallace and Duncan.
• Sue to Hutchins between Wendel and Wallace.
• Sue to end of line between Appling and Wendel.
• Sue to end of line between Appling and Humphrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.