City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Christopher Newton, 31, listed as homeless, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 on warrants for motion to increase bond - two counts of possession of a controlled substance - as well as two new counts of possession of a controlled substance. Officers encountered Newton in the 300 block of Avenue I after being summoned to the area to investigate the report of a suspicious person. Methamphetamines and THC oil were seized. Processed, Newton was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
Jose Salgado, 22, of 208 W. Alfred was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon after police stopped him in the 500 block of Marion. Police seized a 9 mm handgun. Processed, Salgado was sent to county jail the next morning.
Brian Leon Shorter Jr., 20, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 for possession of a controlled substance and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for being a bondsman off bond - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police seized a vape pen with THC oil. Processed, Shorter was sent to county jail.
Chassity Marie Kocian, 17, of 1509 CR 384 in Louise was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 for driving under the influence as a minor after officers stopped her in the 700 block of North Mechanic. Processed locally, she pleaded guilty, paid a fine and was released.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals targeted Wheeler Funeral Home, 612 W. Jackson, between 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 and 8:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25. A window was damaged in the incident.
A $200 Troy Built pole saw was stolen from the 200 block of West Hillje around 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
Vandals did about $800 damage around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 when they broke a glass window at A.I. United, 121 W. Jackson.
A hit-and-run was reported between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in the 100 block of East First. A vehicle sustained $200 damage.
The front passenger door of a Buick sustained an estimated $500 damage between 8:15 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 when it was targeted by vandals while parked at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson.
Other
El Campo police joined Wharton County deputies on the hunt for a fleeing vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Investigation into this incident continues.
Officers are also seeking a vehicle attempting to flee in the 700 block of East Jackson around 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Samuel Joseph Hines, 56, of 2506 Allendale in Victoria was arrested by state troopers at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 on an out-of-state warrant for possession of cocaine.
