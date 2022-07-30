While gold and silver might be well known-precious metals, your car likely carries several others and Wharton County thieves are turning profits from your catalytic converters.
“We’ve been getting hit hard lately, they took a break for awhile and now it’s coming back,” El Campo Police Lt. Urban said.
Originally mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1975, the catalytic converter uses precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium to help break down pollution generated in the vehicle’s engine.
Unfortunately, with rhodium prices at nearly $15,000 per ounce, or almost 9 times the price of gold, they’re valuable targets for thieves looking for a quick buck.
The Leader-News has reported at least seven stolen converters this month.
“The majority of our incidents have been businesses that leave vehicles that are parked over night, work trucks and vans. Awhile back, we had one person hit a pizza hut employee’s vehicle and then hit the bowling alley,” Urban said.
An average catalytic converter contains somewhere between 1-4 grams of rhodium which means between $500-$2,000 per converter.
“It’s actually making it difficult on salvage yards because of all this theft, theres too much hassle. Some salvage yards just won’t take them anymore,” Urban said.
Carfax reports a roughly 1,200 percent increase in catalytic converter theft between 2018 to 2021, from 1,300 to 52,000 nationwide. The same report also lists the vehicles most targeted nationwide and per region, with the Ford F-Series truck, post-1985, being the most common target. Other notable entries are Chevrolet Silverados made after 1999 and Honda Accords made after 1989.
When it comes to protection, vehicles owners are limited.
“There are cages that people can purchase and put on their catalytic converters, that may or may not be feasible,” Urban said.
Vehicle manufactures and after market companies make the aftermarket cages to protect valuable components. Depending on brand and labor costs, cages can cost between $150 -$400 for wire cages and shields or plates that keep would-be thieves from sawing off the converter.
