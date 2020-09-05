After sustaining multiple injuries in a car accident Monday, Louise ISD School Board President Linda Alderson underwent surgery and is recovering in a Houston hospital.
Alderson’s family says she is lucky to have survived the accident and will likely leave the hospital in a few days to continue her recovery from home.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Alderson’s son, Scott, has not been allowed to visit his mom at the hospital. Scott was able to call his mom Thursday.
“She’s certainly better than we thought she was going to be,” Scott said. “I talked to her this morning, and she’s in good spirits. She’s not in a great deal of pain.”
The accident left Alderson with a broken leg near her kneecap and a few fractured vertebrae in her neck. Doctors performed surgery on Alderson’s leg, but she did not need an operation for her neck injuries.
“They expected that they were going to have to do two separate surgeries, but everything went as easily as possible, and they don’t expect they’ll have to do anything else,” Scott said.
Alderson was driving alone in an F250 truck, heading from her home in Louise to Prasek’s on U.S. 59 when the accident occurred. Scott said he didn’t know all the details about the wreck, but he considers his mom lucky to have survived.
“Apparently she flipped and hit a telephone pole after the fact,” Scott said. “She was on her side or upside down when (emergency personnel) got there ... It’s a blessing and a miracle that everybody walked away from that.”
Before Alderson served on the LISD school board as a trustee, she worked as a speech and debate teacher for 35 years. She is still involved in local UIL debate tournaments.
“She’s still in recovery, but she’s a tough lady,” Scott said. “My dad (Alderson’s husband) told me that when he went to check on her yesterday evening, she was on the phone with the UIL director talking about speech and debate.”
Still at the hospital, Alderson is preparing for physical therapy. Her injuries were not as bad as her family initially feared, but doctors expect her recovery will take five to six weeks. Scott asked that the community keep his mom in their prayers during her recovery.
“We’re giving prayers of thanks instead of prayers for protection right now,” he added.
