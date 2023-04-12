The first firefighter stepped down from a county Emergency Services District board Tuesday following an state attorney general’s ruling that his service was a conflict of interest.

Almost the entire board of Wharton County ESD 1, formerly a Rural Fire District, is made up of firefighters serving in the county’s eight volunteer departments that receive funding from the ESD or are active retirees from those VFDs still routinely attending meetings and discussing policies.

