The new Texas law raising the age for cigarette sales from 18 to 21 is a change police support but convenience store owners say is having an effect on business.
El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said he believes the change is a positive one.
“It is clear use of tobacco products are dangerous to the user and perhaps those in proximity,” he said, “Raising the age limit may help reduce the temptation to young adults and those that may not be ready to make such a decision for themselves.”
Employees at the L-Stop convenience store on North Wharton Street started telling customers about the ban early, owner Lisa Grahman told the newspaper.
The change is having an effect in her store, she added, saying “Sales have dropped down.”
Her clerks, she said, routinely check identity cards to ensure compliance.
In the last 12 months, the ECPD issued “about 20 total tickets” to those underage who were in possession of tobacco or those selling to minors.
Only time will tell what the effect of the age change will have on ticket numbers.
“Smoking or using tobacco products is a personal choice,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “The WCSO holds a responsibility to enforce what laws are set forth by the State of Texas. Deputies do have discretion.”
Both the ECPD and the sheriff’s department routinely conduct investigations into underage sales, typically in response to citizen complaints.
In some, they use underage volunteers to attempt to make buys at stores.
“These investigations will now be easier to conduct,” Stanphill said, adding the department only uses teens who look their actual age.
“When the age was 18, it was difficult to find someone to assist with the investigation. With the increase in age it will be easier to find people to assist with investigations,” Stanphill said.
School resource officers and deputies on campuses will continue to cite violators as they are discovered.
For young smokers, the change may be a concern, but Stanphill said, “I hope those effected by the change understand it is an effort to protect their health.”
There are no county plans for a spot check, Srubar said, adding, “The public’s safety is our number one concern.”
