100 Club Safely Honors Officers

Among the members of the Wharton County 100 Club working to ensure area officers received the traditional annual salutes were (l-r) Andy Kirkland, Club President Alan Hurst, Ed Weinheimer and David Pagel. The event was held without an audience at Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse to ensure safety guidelines were followed. No more than 26 people were allowed in the room at any one time with all remaining masked, except when speaking at the podium. Some also uncovered for photos.

 L-N Photo By Shannon Crabtree

City Arrests

Alcohol, drugs

Garrett Chase Hunter, 26, of 1810 Ave. C was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped in the 200 block of North Washington. Officers seized crystal methamphetamines. Warrants for family violence and vandalism were also served against him. Processed, Hunter was sent to county jail.

Ryan Felix Padilla, 19, of 2612 Benchmark was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia as well the manufacture of a controlled substance. Processed, he was sent to county jail.

 

Property

Raquel Enocensa Vasquez, 27, of 611 Burleson in Wharton was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing less than $100 of body wash from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on July 21. Vasquez faces felony punishment for the normally misdemeanor crime because of previous convictions. Processed, she was sent to county jail.

 

Violence, weapons

Alicia Mae Wilkerson, 22, of 405-B Bluebonnet was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 on warrants for disregarding a traffic control device, family violence, running a stop sign, no insurance, violating a promise to appear and two for no valid driver’s license and failure to appear. A Fort Bend County warrant for theft was also served against her. Wilkerson was sent to county jail.

 

City Incidents

Property

An iPhone 11 was reported in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane between Aug. 20 and 21. Loss is estimated at $1,100.

A Ford Taurus was stolen from the parking lot of the Lone Star Inn, 1319 S. Mechanic between 1 and 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24 along with electronics and clothing inside. The vehicle was valued at $25,000 with its contents exceeding $1,000.

 

Other

Police are investigating a report of intimate photos posted without permission. The crime took place between July 26 and Aug. 26. 

 

County Jail Bookings

Alcohol, drugs

Janneth Evelisse Cardona, 33, of 5001 Ave. F, Apt. 108, in Bay City was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 for driving while intoxicated.

 

Property

Jeremy Ryan Pittman, 17, of 324 First in Rosenberg was arrested by state troopers at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jimmy Dale Dalton, 46, of 8711 CR 403 was arrested by Wharton PD at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 for criminal mischief. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.

 

Violence, weapons

Lance Edwards, 50, of 1608 Lynn was booked at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 on a warrant for terroristic threat putting a person in fear of harm.

Adam Lee Mendez, 37, of 2102 Raney in San Angelo was arrested by state troopers at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24 on a Tom Green County warrant for family violence causing injury.

Jorge Juan Gutierrez Jr., 22, of 1114 Corn was booked at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

 

Other

Silvia Antonia Lopez, 20, of 153 Colorado in Donna was arrested by state troopers for smuggling of persons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.