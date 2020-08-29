City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Garrett Chase Hunter, 26, of 1810 Ave. C was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped in the 200 block of North Washington. Officers seized crystal methamphetamines. Warrants for family violence and vandalism were also served against him. Processed, Hunter was sent to county jail.
Ryan Felix Padilla, 19, of 2612 Benchmark was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia as well the manufacture of a controlled substance. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Property
Raquel Enocensa Vasquez, 27, of 611 Burleson in Wharton was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing less than $100 of body wash from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on July 21. Vasquez faces felony punishment for the normally misdemeanor crime because of previous convictions. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Alicia Mae Wilkerson, 22, of 405-B Bluebonnet was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 on warrants for disregarding a traffic control device, family violence, running a stop sign, no insurance, violating a promise to appear and two for no valid driver’s license and failure to appear. A Fort Bend County warrant for theft was also served against her. Wilkerson was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
An iPhone 11 was reported in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane between Aug. 20 and 21. Loss is estimated at $1,100.
A Ford Taurus was stolen from the parking lot of the Lone Star Inn, 1319 S. Mechanic between 1 and 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24 along with electronics and clothing inside. The vehicle was valued at $25,000 with its contents exceeding $1,000.
Other
Police are investigating a report of intimate photos posted without permission. The crime took place between July 26 and Aug. 26.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Janneth Evelisse Cardona, 33, of 5001 Ave. F, Apt. 108, in Bay City was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Jeremy Ryan Pittman, 17, of 324 First in Rosenberg was arrested by state troopers at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jimmy Dale Dalton, 46, of 8711 CR 403 was arrested by Wharton PD at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 for criminal mischief. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Lance Edwards, 50, of 1608 Lynn was booked at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 on a warrant for terroristic threat putting a person in fear of harm.
Adam Lee Mendez, 37, of 2102 Raney in San Angelo was arrested by state troopers at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24 on a Tom Green County warrant for family violence causing injury.
Jorge Juan Gutierrez Jr., 22, of 1114 Corn was booked at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other
Silvia Antonia Lopez, 20, of 153 Colorado in Donna was arrested by state troopers for smuggling of persons.
