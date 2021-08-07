A proposal to lower El Campo’s tax rate will top talks during a city council budget workshop Monday.
Staff recommends next year’s rate drop from 56.338 cents per $100 in taxable property to 51.41 cents per $100, City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News Thursday.
“The vast majority of citizens will see a tax statement decrease (at the proposed rate), the exception would be the properties with a gain of nearly 9 percent. We have not found many properties that saw that increase,” Sladek said.
The proposed decrease would return El Campo to near its 2014 tax rate of 51.058 cents per $100.
A boost in overall city tax values from a certified freeze adjusted value of $662,578,395 to $734,664,069 with an additional $9,021,330 in new construction drives the current budget plan.
The boost, according to Wharton County Chief Appraiser Tylene Gamble, isn’t driven by residential prices.
“The 2019 Property Value Study indicated commercial was significantly under appraised ... Multi-family properties increased about 17 percent,” she said.
The cost of an average El Campo home rose less than $7,000 under the latest review from $152,560 to $159,210.
The 51.41 cents per $100 proposal is the “no new revenue rate” – previously known as the effective rate – or the tax level where the city brings in the same revenue as last year, not counting gains from new construction.
“Council will ultimately decide whether to keep this in the budget or to change or remove it,” Sladek said.
The working $20.7 million City of El Campo budget includes a proposed 3 percent across-the-board raise for workers, one new code enforcement officer, a change in garbage service with subsequent bill hike in addition to increased cost on water and sewer related to the price of water tower and well repairs (please see related story).
The proposed pay raise, Sladek said, is “to remain competitive and keep with inflation.”
In July, staff recommended raising the Transportation User Fee, a surcharge added to garbage bills earmarked for street repairs. That hike now targets only commercial operations.
Proposed utility bill increases have also been modified, dropping a plan to drop the base rate from the use of 2,500 to 2,000 gallons per month and offering seniors additional savings (please see related story).
Funding for nine civic agencies ranging from the Chamber of Commerce to Keep El Campo Beautiful and the Northside Education Center are currently budgeted to stay at the same funding levels as last year.
Those organizations will come before Council during Monday’s workshop to discuss their funding needs.
The El Campo City Council workshop will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. No votes will be taken during the debate which is open for public attendance.
At the regular session to follow at 6:30 p.m., council is expected to take a record tax vote, a process setting the maximum tax rate got the coming year. “Staff is recommending the no new revenue rate of $.51410,” Sladek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.