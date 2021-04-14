City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teenager was arrested for marijuana possession at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, April 8 after officers were dispatched to investigate the report of a runaway in the 600 block of College. The teen was referred to juvenile authorities.
Aaron M. Munoz-Pena, 28, of 916 Roberts was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, April 8 for possession of a controlled substance and a dangerous drug along with a warrant for possession of a restricted smoking material by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the parking lot of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic. An assortment of pills were seized. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted $8,233 in bonds and was released.
Violence, weapons
Isela Rodriguez, 20, of 410 Ash was arrested at 6:40 a.m. Friday, April 9 on a warrant for assault causing injury. She was allegedly involved in a fight at Pizza Hut, 2348 N. Mechanic, on April 3. Rodriguez was booked directly into county jail and processed there. She posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Javier Martinez, 30, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 11 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify - fugitive from justice and excessive noise after his vehicle was stopped in the 600 block of South Mechanic for loud music. A Chambers County warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle was also served against him. Officers seized two long guns from the vehicle along with ammunition. Processed, Rodriguez was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A $300 set of power wheels was stolen from the 1300 block of Alice between 10 p.m. Friday, April 9 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
An unknown group of thieves targeted yet another stack of pallets piled at Tractor Supply Company, 3506 West Loop, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11, this time taking 40. On two other occasions in excess of 100 have been stolen.
A drill kit was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Loss is slightly less than $100.
Violence, weapons
A robbery was reported at Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson, around 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8. A small amount of cash was stolen.
Family violence was reported in the 300 block of East Calhoun around 1:30 a.m. Friday, April 9. Injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the circumstances leading to an assault victim coming through the doors of the El Campo Memorial Hospital ER, 303 Sandy Corner Road, around 2 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Other
Police are investigating another incident on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, of the unlawful posting of photos to the Internet. This case involves one girl allegedly posting nude photos of a younger girl to social media.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Malik Shabazz Ahmad, 25, of 703 Barren Springs in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 for possession of more than a gram of a controlled substance.
Jackson Christopher Harris-Spears, 26, of 7350 Brace in Houston was arrested by deputies at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Taylor Rae Diakoff, 27, of 4416 Castor in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 6:21 p.m. Thursday, April 8 for marijuana possession.
Mario Gonzalez Balderas, 57, of 707 Monseratte was booked at 8:43 p.m. Friday, April 9 on a Milam County warrant for possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Ruben Gonzalez, 30, of 1014 Palacios was arrested by deputies at 4 a.m. Sunday, April 11 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Christopher Jamel Taylor, 29, of 1301 Kingston, Apt. B, in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 11:03 p.m. Sunday, April 11 for possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Janie Lee Roberts, 35, of 1008 Harlem was booked at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 on warrants for assault causing injury, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, she posted a $3,903 in bonds and was released the next day.
Priest Jambar Woods, 39, of 304 S. Sheppard in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 on a warrant for sexual assault of a child and a marijuana possession charge.
Derick Durrant Evans, 36, of 3117 E. Alabama in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 10:16 p.m. Friday, April 9 for resisting arrest and evading arrest, a McLennan County warrant for criminal trespass and a parole violation.
Alfred Roy Escamilla, 24, of 1275 CR 408 was booked at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, April 11 on a Fort Bend County warrant for family violence with injuries and local warrants for driving while license invalid and failure to appear.
James Robert Moon, 76, of 369 Hill in New Martins, W.V., was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Sunday, April 11 for family violence involving a weapon.
Other
Isaias Martinez, 27, of 215 E. Adams in Alton was arrested by state troopers at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 for smuggling of persons.
Welcome to the discussion.
