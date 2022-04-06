Homestead exemptions may rise while El Campo residents will consider the city’s next mayor and a request for a new fire department ladder truck and in Louise ISD there’s a $17 million school renovation bond proposal, but only those registered to vote will get to decide.
The last day to register is tomorrow, April 7.
The upcoming Saturday, May 7 election also covers at-large El Campo city council posts and whether the public should have more input on utility rate hikes there in addition to junior college trustees.
“You need to get out there and vote. You need to make up your mind for or against,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Tuesday.
El Campo currently has 6,413 registered voters while there are 1,548 in the Louise school district.
Early voting for the May election will be April 25-29 and May 2-3 with final balloting Saturday, May 7.
“I hope we have a heavy turnout. There are some important issues on the ballot,” Richter said.
State Referendums
The two proposed state constitutional amendments that will be on the ballot are:
Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment to reduce the tax levels for disabled and elderly homeowners who did not receive the benefits of a 2019 property tax reduction.
Proposition 2: Raises the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.
City of El Campo
The mayor and mayor pro tem posts are up for grabs this May as two incumbents and two challengers face off in the at-large council race.
Chris Barbee, the current mayor, and Eugene Bustamante, the current mayor pro tem face challenges from Blake Barger and LeeAnn Bohannon.
Also on the city ballot. The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department is asking city voters for up to $1.725 million in funding to purchase a new aerial ladder truck for the department. If approved, the city predicts it will mean a 1.7-cent hike to the municipal tax rate.
Two issues will appear on the charter election: whether the city should hold two public hearings before considering any utility rate increase and whether the city manager and judge should be required to live within municipal boundaries (both currently do).
Louise ISD
A $17 million school renovation bond will go before Louise ISD voters on May 7 to address an unspecified portion of an estimated $30 million to $40 million in repair needs.
If the bond is approved, that rate would rise to $1.2603 per $100, closer to 2013 and earlier tax rates.
The pending $360 million Hecate solar farm project, once constructed in the district, could either lower tax rate in future years or fund other work depending on the will of district residents.
Wharton County Junior College
WCJC Board of Trustees Positions 1, 2 and 9 are open.
Scott Glass currently holds Position 1, however, the only candidate hopefuls filed as of press time were challengers Priscilla Metcalf and Judd Perry.
Sitka is seeking re-election in Position 2 and is currently uncontested.
Incumbent Jack Moses will face challenges from Ed Cavey and Bret Macha for the Position 9 seat.
