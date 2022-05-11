A pair of constitutional amendments focusing on lowering the property tax burdens on Texans were approved by voters statewide and in Wharton County Saturday.
At a ratio of almost exactly 10 to 1, Wharton County voters approved an increase on the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 and a reduction on the limitation of taxes that schools can impose on elderly or disabled Texans.
Wharton County residents were actually more likely to vote for both propositions than the state at-large, which approved the measures at a rate closer to 6 to 1.
“I think (the propositions) are necessary, elderly residents need help. Our issue is that state taxes are so high and the county raises taxes to what the legislature allows. Between inflation and increases on taxes and home evaluations, it’s (just too expensive),” El Campo resident John Tumlinson said Monday.
Wharton County’s population is noticeably older than the state-at-large. The over 65 population across Texas is almost 13 percent, whereas in Wharton County the over 65, group comprises more than 17 percent of the county’s population.
While increasing the exemption gives families some breathing room, there are residents who think it might not be enough.
“The homestead exemption is nice, but considering the amount our property value has increased, I don’t see any sign of relief. Our home evaluation increased almost 30 percent” El Campo resident Angela Rogers said Tuesday.
Some residents are taking these amendments and their passage as a chance to push the legislature for more change.
“I think it needs to go further, I’m not done talking to my representative and senator. The legislature needs to look at taxing zones, rural communities can’t be taxed the same as cities. We don’t have the same tax base or industry,” Tumlinson said.
