Another El Campo Christmas parade, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, came and went, leaving locals with a sense of holiday cheer for the remaining weeks until Christmas arrives.
The parade featured a variety of decorated floats from organizations, businesses and community members, with Santa’s appearance marking its end. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the number of organizations participating was down slightly from previous years, with 44 participating compared to 57 last year.
Many organizations joined last minute, according to Chamber President Rebecca Munos, likely after seeing banners for the parade posted around town.
“Even with the pandemic, the final turnout wasn’t bad,” Munos said.
Clumps of locals comprised a smaller crowd than in previous years, with some wearing masks and some practicing social distancing.
Although the number of attendees was less this year, the excitement in the air was not.
El Campo High School alumni Mackenzie Leach and Sara Pustejovsky sat with their family on the corner of North Washington and East Monseratte waiting for the parade to start. The former Ricebirds had returned from their respective universities to come see the parade, with Leach traveling from Mississippi. They both graduated last year and are halfway through their first year of college.
“It’s a town tradition,” Pustejovsky said. “It’s lots of fun.”
More than six feet of social distance away sat Kim and Travis Hobbins, huddled in blankets with their two children and sitting in foldable camping chairs. Brody, 5, had his own miniature chair as the oldest child, but he and his sister, Haley, 2, usually end up sitting in their parents laps, Travis admitted, smiling.
“My favorite part is Santa Claus,” Brody said, shyly, after taking a minute to reflect on the best parade float.
The parade had something interesting for all ages to enjoy. Colorful antique tractors, low riding cars, horse-drawn carriages and festive parade floats are just a few examples of the parade sights.
The tractors were a highlight for parade attendee Porter Beechwood and his mom, Christy, along with the El Campo High School Derby Dolls.
“The tractors are very interesting to see, especially the old ones,” Beechwood said.
The fate of the El Campo Christmas parade was uncertain in earlier months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but El Campoan Charile Kramer was happy a modified version was able to be held. She and her family attend every year, walking from their home two blocks away.
“This is the perfect corner to watch,” Kramer said. “We sit here every year, and the whole family knows it’s my spot.”
Adopt A Grandparent, a holiday program run by El Campoans Angie Socha and Melody Cobb bringing care packages to local elderly, was the Grand Marshal in this year’s parade.
Downtown, a panel of judges evaluated the floats as they passed, ultimately awarding first place in various categories to SPJST District 6, horserider Mathew Goetsch, the juniors and seniors at Dance Pizzazz and local businesses JM Eagle and Hair By Amanda Jane.
