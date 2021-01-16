El Campo and Louise schools are fighting an increase in COVID-19 cases one week into 2021, but have not seen as many cases of other illnesses that usually plague students this time of year.
“We experienced a significant increase in the number of confirmed positive, close contact and pending numbers following the break from school,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the Leader-News Thursday.
The rising number of cases has not shut down the district, as of press time, but athletics teams at two campuses have been effected.
“We have rescheduled games from some middle school and high school teams,” Callaghan said. “In an abundance of caution, we are trying to keep all students and staff healthy by quarantining close contacts to confirmed positive students if they did not wear a mask and maintain social distancing during practice or competition.”
At ECISD, five positive COVID-19 cases were reported for Jan. 4 through 11, according to administrators. Louise ISD currently has two active student COVID-19 cases and one active staff case, according to district data.
Wharton ISD switched to remote learning on Jan. 12 as a “precautionary measure as the district prioritizes the health and safety of our students and staff,” according to a statement from WISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin released Jan. 11. WISD students plan to return to in person education on Tuesday, Jan. 19, but in the meantime extracurricular activities and athletics are allowed to continue in person.
ECISD has reported 53 total student cases and 17 total teacher cases of COVID-19 since July 27, as of Jan. 3, according to the Department of State Health Services. LISD staff COVID-19 cases totaled 12, according to DSHS, during the same time period, while a total is not given for students. LISD reports 16 total student cases this school year on its website.
WISD has reported no student COVID-19 cases and 13 staff cases since July 27, according to DSHS, as of Jan. 3.
ECISD and LISD have not reported a COVID-19 case where the source of infection was on campus. WISD has reported the source of infection as on campus for seven cases, five as off campus and one case as unknown.
Annually schools see a drop in attendance with rising cases of student illness during the winter months. Flu season typically has a big impact on districts, but this year, ECISD has not seen as many students absent due to illnesses besides COVID-19.
“We continue to cleanse the facilities throughout the instructional day and deep clean nightly,” Callaghan said. “We have also seen a drop in other normal school illnesses and believe this decrease may be attributable to the (air vent) ionizers installed before school began in August.”
Attendance at ECISD is currently at 93 percent, according to district leaders, with attendance from the same time last year landing at 94 percent.
LISD campus principals also told the newspaper Thursday that a few students are currently absent due to the flu, colds or other illnesses. Only a handful of students at Louise schools were out this week, with most of the absences due to pending COVID-19 test results.
ECISD students did not attend class Friday, which was a teacher workday, and faculty and students will not be on campus Monday since it is a holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We are seeing some of the 10-day quarantines ending, and with our four-day weekend we anticipate a stabilization in the COVID-19 numbers partially because individuals are returning to routines,” Callaghan said.
DSHS releases district-reported COVID-19 case counts every Friday at 5 p.m. To see the latest counts, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/.
