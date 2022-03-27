El Campo trustees canceled the May 7 school board election for lack of challengers Tuesday.
David Vallejo will continue to serve in Position 3, after his appointment in 2020, until the next election in 2025 and Ed Erwin will continue serve in Position 5.
“It saves the district money because they don’t have to pay for ballots, locations and workers,“ Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter said. The cost of the election will be spread to the other governmental entities conducting elections.
This comes as a change from the last two ECISD elections where there was at least challenger for a seat.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Alicia Stary presented her report on summer programs being offered this year.
“(We’re) addressing student needs and gaps. Focusing on (student) retention, attendance and failing grades,” she said.
El Campo will be offering English As A Second Language summer courses for students who need the additional help, as well as the Accelerated Reader program for elementary students that are struggling with reading.
For parents with young children, El Campo ISD is offering Jump Start and bilingual Jump Start programs for students moving into kindergarten, intended to help them get them used to a school day.
“Campus personnel reach out to the student’s families. They will send home letters or emails letting the parents know if they need to attend or are recommended to attend,” Stary said.
Absent from the summer roster is the family literacy program, likely until summer 2023.
“Our turnout was too low, people thought it was only for parents to learn English,” Stary said.
The program also taught computing, literacy and typing. Trustee Ed Erwin suggested adding a financial literacy component.
The maintenance director, Jeff Balcar, presented a review of the major maintenance projects since 2021 summer break and plans for upcoming projects. Upcoming projects include upgrading interior locks at Myatt Elementary to bring them into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and replacing a pair of fresh air units at Myatt Elementary to update the HVAC system.
