Sporadic Downpours

Wharton County is finally starting to see some rain as a high pressure dome begins its shift away from Texas. The county, however, remains under burn ban conditions.

Wharton County and the Texas Gulf Coast might have crested the heatwave, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to get cool anytime soon. And, the heat could have an empowering impact on our hurricane season.

Wharton County normally sees the hottest weather around the first week of August before slowly dropping off into cooler and wetter weather.

