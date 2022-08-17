Wharton County and the Texas Gulf Coast might have crested the heatwave, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to get cool anytime soon. And, the heat could have an empowering impact on our hurricane season.
Wharton County normally sees the hottest weather around the first week of August before slowly dropping off into cooler and wetter weather.
“(Almost 97) is around the peak the first few days in August then we start declining, Aug. 3-7 tends to be the top. Our high’s tend to go below 90 around Oct. 1,” National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston Meteorologist Josh Lichter said.
Hot weather normally breaks with a late fall cool front, the same sort of cool fronts that run through in early spring and eventually cuts the legs out from storms.
“Normally, what happens is that we don’t get a good cold front until September or October and that cools us down. The fronts tend to stall in North Texas until then. Our only chance of cooling down now seems to be a decent rain,” Lichter said, adding “Usually, once we get the strong front through the area, it brings cooler and drier air through the Gulf of Mexico and the greater the chance of not seeing a tropical storm or hurricane.”
The oppressive heat dome sitting on Wharton County and most of Texas, that’s keeping those cooler fronts away, might be on its way out.
“We are seeing signs the heat dome that has persisted over Texas since May will be breaking down and shifting to the western U.S. beginning late next week. The ridge is predicted to be much weaker and to hold over the West for remainder of the month. This pattern change is expected to bring our region less hot temperatures and more opportunities for rain during the second half of August,” Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose said.
However, unless weather patterns significantly change, the next few months are likely to remain hotter than normal.
“There’s a greater than 60 percent chance of higher than normal temperatures for August, the next three-month outlook we’re still predicting a greater than 50 percent of higher temperatures than normal. It’s possible that we extend the length of peak (hurricane) season if the temperature remains high,” Lichter said.
Traditional wisdom might be that it gets too hot for hurricanes, but there might be less truth to that than might be expected, and hot weather is good for storms.
“The heat is one of the main sources of fuel for a hurricane, it’s a key ingredient of a hurricane. I’ve never heard that (it’s too hot for a hurricane). Once the water temperature gets below 80, you tend to have less of a chance of storms. The further you get below 80 degrees, the fewer storms you’re likely to see,” Lichter said.
Despite a quiet beginning to the season, storms might be gassing up with a disturbance forming off the coast of Africa as reported by AccuWeather, The disturbance could form a storm, provided it stays south of the hostile eastern winds blowing the system back towards Africa.
