Parked vehicles in the city are supplying gangs with a steady supply of weapons and items quickly converted to cash, officials say.
The crooks haven’t offered residents a thank you, but the unlocked doors and high-dollar items left in plain view make it easy for them as do people taking advantage of “too-good-to-be-true” deals buying stolen property.
“We know we have four to six different groups operating,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said. “They seem to be primarily targeting the northwest part of town, however, have visited most everywhere.”
Some arrests have been made, but several crooks are still out on the hunt for their next vehicle, their next victim.
The motor vehicle burglary wave is “perhaps the worst I’ve seen in my 38-plus-year career. Most all from unlocked vehicles, open garages or things left out in the yard,” Stanphill said.
Most items stolen are small and easy to carry.
“Most stolen property is probably going to local drug dealers,” Stanphill said.
There’s several things the public can do to help police officers put an end to the burglary wave.
The first is easiest – lock your vehicle, close garages if possible and don’t leave items laying in the yard or in the back of a truck.
Looking through the images your video doorbell captured and sharing still frames of crimes and crooks would be helpful as well.
“Is your camera positioned well? Does it record well enough to identify a stranger? If not, can it be adjusted?” Stanphill said. “Please review video and, if you capture a suspect, please report to police, even if you were not a victim of a crime. We may be able to piece your video with others to get an ID.
“If you hear or see something suspicious, please call and report,” he added.
Anyone with information can contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8677 or the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311.
Another way to help is to avoid the proverbial five-fingered discount.
“Please do not buy stolen property. If you have any information on suspects or people buying stolen property please report to Police or Crime Stoppers,” Stanphill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.