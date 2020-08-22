El Campo ISD trustees came one step closer to finalizing the 2020-2021 district budget and tax rates after reviewing additions to the budget at a special meeting on Aug. 11.
“These numbers haven’t changed much since we met ... which is a good thing,” Assistant Superintendent for Finance David Bright said.
ECISD trustees approved the preliminary 2020-2021 budget and tax rates on Aug. 5, but met again to review new information released.
The proposed ECISD total tax rate is $1.1264, with a proposed maintenance and operation (M&O) rate of $1.0547 and interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate of $0.0717. The district’s 2019-2020 total tax rate is also $1.1264, with a M&O rate of $1.0684 and an I&S rate of $0.0580.
The general fund balance projection for 2020-2021 is estimated at $8,751,000. The district’s debt service has a deficit of $225,025.
“The reason for (the deficit) is, as you know, we’ve paid a portion of our debt service out of the M&O general fund balance,” Bright said.
District leaders announced they will pursue is raising the daily pay for substitute teachers. The current rates at ECISD are $60 for someone with a high school diploma, $75 for an individual with a college degree and $90 daily for certified teachers. The final new pay for subs will be included in the final budget.
“We really feel if someone is certified as a substitute, their compensation should be commensurate with their skill level as a highly qualified sub,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The board is scheduled to vote on the final budget and tax rate at its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 25. (Please see related meeting advance for more information.)
The board unanimously approved the purchase of Bipolar Ionization technology, which was added to the air conditioning and heating systems at ECISD campuses before the start of school on Aug. 19. This technology aims to prevent the spread of some molds, bacteria, allergens and viruses by trapping them or destroying them as they pass through the air filters.
Academic studies on whether Bipolar Ionization is effective against SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, specifically, are limited. This technology has been shown to control some types of coronaviruses and influenza strains, and early research has shown some positive results when being used against SARS-CoV-2, according to Business Insider.
ECISD spent about $139,000 on the Bipolar Ionizers, using federal CARES Act funds.
“We feel this is one added safety and security measure that we can provide to give our students and staff a safer learning environment,” Callaghan said.
The board approved an inter-local agreement with the Texas Education Agency to purchase new devices for student use at half the original cost. Through the agreement, ECISD officials plan to purchase 100 hotspots, 300 laptops and 250 tablets for the discounted price of $81,300.
