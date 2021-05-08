Getting government disaster assistance isn’t always easy, but residents with February winter storm damage can get help Wednesday when FEMA representatives come to town.
The FEMA outreach program will set up in the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 to help residents navigate the steps needed to request and receive federal aid.
No appointment is necessary, but residents are encouraged to bring with them photos or other documentation of damages received during the long freeze. Please have insurance information if available, address of damaged property, your social security number and a phone number where you can be contacted. Have information for direct deposit ready as well.
Those who simply have questions are invited to attend as well.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance for February’S storm damage is Thursday, May 20.
More than 50,841 Texans have been approved for federal assistance so far resulting in more than $159 million in aid.
You can go to www.fema.gov/disaster/4586 to for more information.
Texas residents whose furnaces, septic systems or wells were damaged by February’s severe winter storms may be eligible for financial assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.
If you have not applied with FEMA, you can also:
• Visit DisasterAssistance.gov; or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.
Wait times for calling the Helpline may be long. Applying online is quicker.
To download the FEMA app:
• Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362;
• Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.