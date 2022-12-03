A Wharton County sheriff’s deputy foiled a business burglary on U.S. 59 Sunday, arresting two and possibly solving additional crimes.
The department is still investigating exactly what Pat- rick Gardner, 45, of 507 Coolwood and Kenneth Wayne Lemelle Jr., 37, of 7206 Liberty Mesa, both of Houston, may be responsible for perpetrating.
WCSO Deputy Hunter Koudela rounded them after no- ticing a suspicious vehicle at Key Energy Services, 22261 U.S. 59, around 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
“The vehicle quickly exited onto the off-ramp near Mikeska’s BBQ. Deputy Koudela observed the trailer did not have a license plate ... He observed the vehicle driv- ing erratically on the southbound feeder road,” Wharton County Sheriff Captain B.J. Novak said.
After stopping the vehicle and trailer, Koudela had the vehicle’s VIN number ran and confirmed the it was report- ed stolen by the the Wharton Police Department.
The trailer was registered to Key Energy services.
“Deputy Koudela observed that the trailer contained different types of oilfield equipment and tools. Based on the totality of the circumstances, he believed Lemelle and Gardner had just burglarized Key Energy Services,” No- vak said.
After the two men were placed in custody, a key hold- er from Key Energy confirmed both the trailer and it’s contents belonged to Key En- ergy.
The current total value of stolen items was $64,230 and continuing to grow.
This arrest will lead to more stolen goods and more arrests warrants are expected at a later date.
“The key holder advised there were several other items missing; a Case Tractor, a plasma cutter, several genera- tors, welding machines, a Ford Service Truck, a 16-foot trailer, and other miscellaneous items. He believed these items were taken on a previous date due to the fact that the only tire tracks located were the ones belonging to the truck driven by Lemelle,” Novak said.
Both men were arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, theft in excess of $30,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle, identity theft and pos- session of a dangerous drug
Patrick Gardner faces ad- ditional charges of possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and pos- session of marijuana. He was also wanted on “a warrant out of Harris County for failure to register as a sex offender,”
Lemelle faces an addition, charge of theft of a firearm.
“I am so proud of Deputy Koudela. Some deputies spend their entire career without stopping a theft or a burglary in progress, especially those where there’s no alarm or 911 call. This is an example of proactive policing at its fin- est.” Wharton County Sheriff Srubar said.
