Nothing could be done to save the man, Davis said.
DPS identified the man as Peadoso “Peter” Alameda Jr., 47 of El Campo.
Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Donna Wessels was dispatched to the scene. She pronounced Alameda deceased. Tuesday, Aug. 11. an autopsy was ordered and will be conducted by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The woman, 41-year-old Kimberley Reck of El Campo, was transported from the scene by PHI Helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. She was reportedly in serious, but stable condition.
The truck driver, 54-year-old Euceda Maldonado of Grand Prairie, was unharmed.
