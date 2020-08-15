Help's Coming

El Campo EMS department paramedics prepare a gurney as fellow EMTs and El Campo volunteer firefighters work to free 41-year-old Kimberly Reck of El Campo from the smashed remnants of a 2007 Ford Focus on Hwy. 71 North about five miles north of El Campo Tuesday afternoon.  As local medical workers attempted to stabilize Reck, a PHI helicopter was summoned to transport her to the trauma center at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

 L-N Photo By Joshua Reese

Nothing could be done to save the man, Davis said.

DPS identified the man as Peadoso “Peter” Alameda Jr., 47 of El Campo.

Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Donna Wessels was dispatched to the scene. She pronounced Alameda deceased. Tuesday, Aug. 11. an autopsy was ordered and will be conducted by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman, 41-year-old Kimberley Reck of El Campo, was transported from the scene by PHI Helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. She was reportedly in serious, but stable condition.

The truck driver, 54-year-old Euceda Maldonado of Grand Prairie, was unharmed.

