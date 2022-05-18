Louise trustees canvass bond election

As Louise ISD ends its school year, trustees are making improvements to facilities and benefit packages for the upcoming school year.
Trustees unanimously approved a $24,000 quote from South Texas School Furniture to replace desks, tables and chairs.
“I imagine (our order) will be delivered at some point this summer,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said Tuesday.
The order consists of 85 desks, a pair of tables and six chairs. The expense will come from the approved LISD budget.
Louise trustees canvased the proposed $17 million bond unanimously with the help from Norton Rose Fulbright law offices. Louise was one of 16 schools that asked for a total of $4.657 billion, with only $3.474 billion being approved by voters.
Louise ISD had asked for a $17 million bond to renovate campus structures, addressing drainage issues across the campus and building security vestibules in the three classroom buildings. LISD voters rejected the bond with 247 coming out to oppose the measure and only 100 residents supporting it. This is the second bond Louise ISD has put forward, the last being in 2019, also rejected by voters.
Employee health benefits were also under consideration, the board chose from one of four Teacher Retirement System health care plans.
“We’re going to fund the high deductible plan in full, the full premium. The cost went down $2 a month (per employee),” Oliver said. Louise ISD currently contributes $5,148 annually, which will decrease to $5,124 as the health plan’s cost decreases.
