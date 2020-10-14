A drive-by shooting took place on Marionette street placing several people in jeopardy and damaging four vehicles Friday evening.
Witnesses reportedly saw a dark four-door passenger car fleeing the scene about 5:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 in the 800 block of Marionette.
Six to seven shots were fired, according to El Campo Police Sgt. Jennifer Mican. The bullets hit one occupied vehicle as well as a home that had children inside.
The crime is the latest in a string of drive-by shootings on the city’s south side.
“I don’t know what it’s going to take to get it stopped,” Mican said Tuesday.
In each case, more than the criminal’s suspected target was placed in harm’s way, she added, saying that in one instance “there were kids playing outside” at another house on the street.
In this case, an estimated $3,000 damage was done to vehicles.
Police were back at the home around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 in response to a reported threat.
Anyone with information about this shooting or the threat should contact El Campo Police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stop
pers Tip line do not have to give their names and may qualify for a cash reward.
“That’s what it’s going to take,” Mican said. “Report it. Report suspicious activity. If you have it on camera or video, turn it in. Nobody wants to get involved.”
Friday’s crime is believed to be linked to previous shootings.
