An El Campo Marine Corps recruit will begin training to serve his country next month after spending years serving his local community as a church volunteer.
Isaiah Miller is a 2020 graduate from El Campo High School and he was a student at Wharton County Junior College. In recent years, he has spent his time studying, working at his family’s food truck, Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, and volunteering at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.
Wanting to take the next step in creating a career for himself, Miller signed up for the Marine Corps. He had to pass several screenings before he was accepted, including a written exam.
He leaves for boot camp in San Diego, Calif. on July 26.
“I decided to join the Marine Corps because they had a lot of different career opportunities,” Miller said.
Growing up, Miller was fascinated by true crime, watching TV shows like Live PD in his free time. Before deciding to serve, Miller aimed to work in El Campo law enforcement.
His time in the Marine Corps will take Miller far from El Campo, but he doesn’t plan to stay away from his hometown forever.
“My goal is to become a Military Police Officer and return to El Campo and serve my community as an officer,” Miller said.
Like many people his age, Miller enjoys playing basketball and watching car videos. Unlike most people his age, he has devoted many hours of his free time at Pilgrim Rest’s after school program helping younger kids in his community.
“I went through the program myself,” Miller said. “I grew up in the church.”
For a couple of hours, three days a week, Miller supervised kindergarten through high school age kids until their parents picked them up in the evening. He often helped the kids with their homework and played basketball with them.
He did his best to help them and encourage them to work hard. Miller’s favorite part about working with the kids was seeing them get good grades on an assignment.
“The kids need (the program),” Miller said. “Better them be in a safe place than out somewhere they shouldn’t be.”
He also volunteered at Pilgrim Rest as a church service usher, and helped with most of the church’s other community programs.
“We should actually probably say what (Miller) is not involved in with all that he does, and that’s … Our Women’s Missionary Union within the church, for obvious reasons,” Pilgrim Rest Rev. Michael Moore said.
Many of Miller’s friends and relatives also regularly attend Pilgrim Rest. Miller’s late Grandma, Georgia Mae Miller, late aunt, Melissa Miller, and family members Charlotte and Niesha Brown all greatly shaped his involvement within the church.
“Let us not forget that (Miller) is what we affectionately call an all around ‘willing worker’ of this church,” Moore said. “We gratefully think it’s because of his history and those of this church who came before him who brought him to the Lord.”
During his interview with the Leader-News, Miller was quiet and polite, often tacking “ma’am” onto the end of his responses. When in a more familiar environment, he doesn’t forget manners, but his personality comes alive, according to Moore.
“Isaiah is first and foremost God-fearing, loving, passionate, helpful, mindful and all around charismatic,” Moore said. “Isaiah is what we would like to say, ‘always ready!’ At times we feel that we over-work him, but by the smile on his face while he is doing it you’d never know.”
Along with his aspirations of becoming a police officer, Miller aims to one day finish the degree that he began at WCJC. To meet his goals, he will be keeping an eye on his future. He advises others to do the same.
“Stay focused,” Miller said.
For anyone who would like to wish Miller luck before he begins his new journey, Pilgrim Rest leaders ask you send ‘Encouraging Word Memos’ to him or his family.
Memos can be forwarded to PO BOX 525 El Campo, TX 77437.
