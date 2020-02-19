A Louise volunteer firefighter’s widow and his two children are now suing the man driving the pickup that struck her husband on FM 647 last October causing fatal injuries.
She’s joined in the suit by the other Louise VFD member hurt that night.
Lisa Henderson asks for medical and funeral expenses as well as damages in the civil suit filed against John Weston Roades in the 329th District Court Friday, Jan. 31.
Roades had not responded to the suit as of press time.
Following an emergency call about 8:56 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019, Louise volunteer firefighters Steven Henderson and Bobby Popp were in a firetruck returning to the station when they became concerned about one of the tires.
On a dark section on FM 647, they pulled the northbound truck to the side and got out of the vehicle to check the tire.
Standing in the roadway, the two were struck by a pickup truck driven by Roades, another LVFD fireman who had responded to the same call. Roades had already returned to the station, collected his 2016 black Dodge 3500 dually pickup and was traveling south.
“One fireman was by the driver’s front tire and the other had just walked around the front of the truck to the driver’s side from the passenger side,” Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said shortly after the wreck. “(The driver) did not see the two firemen in the roadway,” Woodard said.
Roades was not injured.
Henderson survived the crash and was taken to Houston Memorial Hermann via Life Flight helicopter with internal injuries. For a couple of days, it appeared he was improving.
Popp was sent to Oakbend in Richmond, suffering major injury to his leg.
A few days later, on Oct. 12, Henderson, a 13-year veteran of the department, died.
No charges were filed against Roades and there was no indication the wreck was anything other than an accident, according to DPS.
The suit, however, contends Roades was negligent failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to control the speed of his vehicle, not yielding the right of way and not braking soon enough.
Attorney John McDowell of McDowell Law Group LLP in Houston is representing Henderson and Popp.
Log In
