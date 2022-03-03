Two WCJC posts contested

Voters will be asked to consider three positions on the Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees during upcoming May 7 election. Positions 1, 2 and 9 are open.
Scott Glass currently holds Position 1, but did not seek re-election. Challengers Priscilla Metcalf and Judd Perry will face off for the post.
Larry Sitka is seeking re-election in Position 2 uncontested.
Incumbent Jack Moses will face challenges from Ed Cavey and Bret Macha for the Position 9 seat.
Early voting is April 25-29 and May 2-3.
