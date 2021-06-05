Still awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his infant daughter, a Houston man now sits in the Wharton County Jail accused of other violent crimes.
The Wharton County District Attorney’s Office hopes to keep 27-year-old Elijah Alexander Hogston there.
“We have filed a motion with the court requesting the current bond be revoked,” Wharton County Dawn Allison told the El Campo Leader-News Thursday, adding judges consider a defendant’s likelihood of absconding, community ties, financial resources, the offense itself, and the safety to the community in determining how much a bond should be or if it should be granted.
Hogston, listed as living at 1551 Tuckerton Road in Houston, was arrested by Wharton PD without incident shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29 on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and two counts of endangering a child.
“One juvenile was involved. One adult was involved,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Detective Scott Grosser said Thursday, declining to provide any additional information on victim’s ages.
The alleged crimes involve a mid-April disturbance in the Boling area, reported directly to the sheriff’s department. “This is a treat with the display of a firearm,” Grosser said.
The district attorney’s office declined a request for additional information on the alleged assaults.
“This case is still under investigation and at this time, I am unable to answer,” Allison said.
Hogston remains accused of killing his three-month-old daughter on May 19, 2019 while they were at their CR 103 home alone.
Originally, the incident had been reported as an accident with Hogston, a Fort Bend County EMT at the time, calling Wharton EMS, saying little Amara began to spit up while he was feeding her.
The child was sent via helicopter ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital where a social worker and nurse opted to contact WCSO with misgivings about the child’s condition and injuries she had suffered.
Amara was taken off life support May 20, 2019 in Houston.
No obituary notice for her appeared in the Wharton Journal-Spectator.
Hogston, who was arrested almost one year after the little girl’s death, faces life in prison if convicted of capital murder or possibly the death penalty if the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office opts to seek that level of punishment.
“This murder case is currently set for trial in the fall, however, with these new charges, I expect it will be postponed at least a couple months,” Allison said.
