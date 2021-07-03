The Little League Texas East softball tournament is returning to El Campo’s Zlotnik Park on the West Loop later this month from July 16-22.
The Texas East tournament made its debut here in 2019, after nearly two decades in Seguin. With El Campo successfully hosting the tournament, District 18 Administrator Paul Sanders did not need to sell Zlotnik Park this time around to bring it back to the city.
“When I went to Waco for the next level (of play in 2019), (administrators) patted me on the back and praised El Campo for what we did,” Sanders said.
Each year, administrators vote for sites around the state and where to host different venues. For the tournament this year, it was El Campo all around.
“This complex is twice (as good) as Seguin,” District 27 Administrator Danny Kotuar, which covers the Victoria area, said at the 2019 state softball tournament. “Seguin has kind of gotten run down over the years. This town went out of the way to make it beautiful, that’s what stands out the most.”
To accommodate all the teams playing over the week, the Little League will have to use more than their two dedicated softball fields and will play on the baseball grass fields and high school softball field.
Sanders has been behind the plate for multiple Little League World Series and wanted to bring the same prestige and pageantry to the Texas East tournament.
“(We’ve) done things that have never been done before (at this level),” Sanders said.
The first time around, the athletes had a parade through the ballpark and a ceremonial first pitch to kick off the festivities. Both are coming back this year, along with opening remarks from Mayor Chris Barbee. Sanders added the district is working on giving winning teams rings to mark their accomplishments.
Only one softball team in Wharton County is still alive, the East Bernard Juniors, if they can win sectionals, will play in the Texas East tournament.
Hosting the tournament is not just a win for the El Campo Little League and area softball players who will have a short drive to the ballpark. The City of El Campo is getting a boost through tax revenue with the influx of visitors.
In 2019 El Campo saw a jump in its sales tax rebate check from the state during July when the tournament was held to the tune of 15.81 percent.
“It’s very important and brings folks from all over the state,” Barbee said. “When your kids are involved you spend money, you get hotel rooms, you buy meals, souvenirs, kolaches, whatever, economically it’s going to be a real boost for El Campo.”
Two new hotels are supposed to be built soon in El Campo and once that happens, it should help lock up the Texas East tournament for years to come, Barbee said.
The City Of El Campo at City Council Monday voted unanimously to waive a $1,500 dollar special event permit fee to secure the park for the week. The city will also provide barricades and traffic cones to help make the park one way in and one way out, Barbee said.
“Our aim is to make this a really good experience for all the visitors coming to El Campo because we want them coming back year over year,” Barbee said.
