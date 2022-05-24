2022 GOP Run-Off Election coverage

UPDATE – 10:45  p.m. 

Republican voters in Texas House District 85 give the nomination to Stan Kitzman. The Waller County resident beat incumbent Phil Stephenson 8,134 to 5,891 in Tuesday's runoff election.
Kitzman won Waller, Austin, Colorado and Fayette counties while only Wharton and Fort Bend voters said they wanted Stephenson.
In November, Kitzman will face Democrat Larry E. Baggett.
Follow the Leader-News for continuing election coverage.

