UPDATE – 10:45 p.m.
Republican voters in Texas House District 85 give the nomination to Stan Kitzman. The Waller County resident beat incumbent Phil Stephenson 8,134 to 5,891 in Tuesday's runoff election.
Kitzman won Waller, Austin, Colorado and Fayette counties while only Wharton and Fort Bend voters said they wanted Stephenson.
In November, Kitzman will face Democrat Larry E. Baggett.
Follow the Leader-News for continuing election coverage.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Field trip frolic halts LHS group from marching
- Child killed, mom faces charge
- Louise high welcomes principal
- Local businesses show appreciation for teachers
- Ricebird hitting well with Murry State Aggies
- District 85 challenger gets governor's endorsement after error in incumbent's campaign
- Clarence “Pete” McKnight • April 21, 1922 - May 14, 2022
- El Campo city looks at update on brand
- Club reports on Blessing gardens
- Jumping into El Campo history
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.