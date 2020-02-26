Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Ashley Marie Abelar, 30, of 8008 Seawall in Galveston for identity theft on Nov. 19, 2019. She allegedly had another person’s credit cards and insurance card.
• Forster Anthony Alfred Jr., 24, of 507 N. Washington in El Campo for assault of a family member on Dec. 9, 2019. He allegedly tried to choke a woman.
Alfred has prior felony convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a vehicle, both on July 11, 2017 in Wharton County.
• Garrett Nicholas Ammann, 26, of 205 Gary Circle in El Campo for four counts of theft of a firearm, crimes which allegedly took place July 18, Sept. 14 and Dec. 18, 2019.
• Nehemiah Armstrong, 35, of 1217 Kingston in Wharton for attempted sexual assault of a child on Oct. 1, 2018.
The grand jury also indicted Armstrong for possession of child pornography and possession with the intent to promote, crimes which allegedly took place June 3, 2019.
• David Rene Ballejo, 41, of 3802 CR 135 in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and three counts of endangering a child on Dec. 16, 2019. Ballejo allegedly had more than four grams of cocaine and a gram of Ecstasy for sale when he had three children under the age of 15 with him.
Ballejo has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 23, 2009 in Wharton County.
• Daylon Jamar Barnes, 26, of 1618 Columbine in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 16, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of phencyclidine or PCP.
• Benjamin Lamon Baylor, 48, of 904 Carolyn in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on May 26, 2019.
• Brandon Lee Bowsier, 33, of 1607 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for family violence on Dec. 12, 2019. He allegedly harmed a woman.
• Kobe Avant Brown, 17, of 9307 CR 273 in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 21, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Crystal Campos, 31, of 701 Clara in El Campo for two counts of endangering a child on Dec. 6, 2019. She allegedly sold drugs while she had two children with her.
• Flor Azucena Maldonado Chavez, 23, of 4477 Old Hwy. 83 in Rio Grande for money laundering on Dec. 18, 2019. She allegedly had more than $2,500 in cash obtained via drug trafficking.
• Paul Cordova Jr., 51, listed as homeless in El Campo for continuous sexual assault of a child between Aug. 1 and Oct. 21, 2019.
Cordova has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Sept. 17, 2001 in Wharton County and driving while intoxicated third or more offense on July 23, 2008 in Fort Bend County.
• Julian Alberto Cruz, 38, of 1307 Business in El Campo for five counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Oct. 17, 2019. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of Ecstasy, cocaine and morphine as well as less than 28 grams of Xanex and less than a gram of hydrocodone for sale.
Cruz has prior felony convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 24, 2000, and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Deedra Ashling Deegs, 38, of 510 Mayfield in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 5. She allegedly used a knife to threaten a man.
• Jacoby Lquan Donahue, 27, of 1307 Ella in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 25, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Brandi Elaine Dyer, 29, of 13350 Perry in Houston for forgery on Oct. 13, 2019. She allegedly forged a cashier’s check.
• Ivory Edwards IV, 25, of 209 Clark in Richmond for two count of possession of a
controlled substance, one in a drug free zone, in Nov. 23, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of phencyclidine (PCP) within 1,000 feet of Just Do It Now, 1619 Martin Luther King Blvd.) in Wharton on Nov. 23, 2019. On the same day, Edwards stands accused of being in possession of more than 4 grams of PCP.
• Bernardo Estrada, 58, of 302 Moutray in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Nov. 28, 2019.
Estrada has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions on Oct. 28, 1998 and June 26, 2002, both in Wharton County.
• Grant Deshawn Farrow, 31, of 911 W. Second in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone as well as single counts of tampering with evidence and evading arrest on Jan. 10, 2020. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and Adderall within 1,000 feet of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
Farrow also stands accused of running from a police officer and throwing drugs across a yard to impair a police investigation.
The indictment notes prior felony convictions for evading arrest with a previous conviction on Sept. 24, 2019, engaging in organized criminal activity on Aug. 17, 2010, and theft of Sept. 4, 2015 in Wharton County; forgery on Dec. 23, 2009 in Victoria County; and theft and burglary of a habitation on May 7, 2014 in Fayette County.
• Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 33, of 6486 FM 71 in Garwood for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Oct. 5, 2019. She allegedly had methamphetamine while inside the Wharton County Jail. Freitas also stands accused of having more than a gram of Ecstasy and synthetic marijuana on the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.