The El Campo Rotary Club will have its annual drawing Aug. 4 during the club’s annual Calcutta prior to the annual Margaritaville Fishing Tournament to be held Aug. 6.
Each year during its annual fundraiser, “boat captains” are auctioned off. A fishing tournament is held with the winner being awarded a metal margarita cup trophy. Additional funds are raised during the Calcutta.
Tickets, valued at $100 each, are still available from any Rotarian. Prizes have a value of $20,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place.
Back when the COVID-19 pandemic was still raging, Rotarians had to decide if they would hold their 41st annual fundraiser in March as usual, move to another month, modify it or cancel it. They decided to just conduct the drawing portion of the fundraiser this year with hopes to return to the full-blown event in 2022.
Rotarians are working to complete a $400,000 commitment to El Campo Memorial Hospital. Only $80,000 of the pledge remains.
However, this year, the club’s ongoing projects will receive priority.
“We will fund our ongoing projects first; if we don’t raise enough for the hospital (this year) it will be moved to next year’s fundraiser,” P.J. Herrmann, fundraiser chair, said.
Ongoing beneficiaries include, but are not limited to, Little League, scholarships, Early Act First Knight at Northside Elementary, ECMS and ECHS Interact clubs, Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, Reading Is Fundamental, The Crisis Center, Project Graduation, Cub Pack 196, American Legion Boys State and worldwide polio eradication.
“The board went back and forth on this. The majority of the club was not in favor of having the fundraiser this year due to COVID and it was decided to just sell drawing tickets this year,” Rotary President Cheryl Roitsch said.
“The fundraiser is our biggest moneymaker and the only fundraiser we have. I know this is something that we all look forward to each year. However, due to COVID we erred on the side of safety and decided to not have an in-person event,” Roitsch said.
“On behalf of El Campo Rotary I would like to thank the community for its support and contributions, and for supporting our current and past fundraisers. It would not have been a success without the support of our community,” Roitsch added.
