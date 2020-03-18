The following information came into the Leader-News this week. Additional cancellations or changes will be reported in the paper and online with free access as they are discovered.
100 Club Delays Spaghetti
The 100 Club of Wharton County says it will reschedule its spaghetti supper from March 26 to a date to be decided.
City Cancels Kidfish
The City of El Campo has canceled the Catfish Kidfish set for Saturday, March 21.
Washer Tournament
The El Campo Elks Lodge’s washer tournament set for Saturday, March 21 has been canceled and will be held at a later date. For information call Chris Wendel at 543-3701 or call the lodge and leave a message at 543-3701.
Crescent Reunion
The Crescent Ex-Students Association has canceled its reunion that was set for Saturday, March 21.
Little League suspended
The El Campo Little League is suspending games, practices, little league events and meetings until at least April 6.
WCJC Extends Spring Break
Wharton County Junior College is canceling classes/extending spring break through March 22. All college activities and dorms are closed through March 21.
Jackson County Master
Gardener Plant Sale Canceled
To protect the public health in this time of uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, the Jackson County Master Gardener Association has regretfully canceled its Spring Plant Sale scheduled for March 21 at the County Service auditorium in Edna. No information on rescheduling is available.
Jury Duty
Jury duty March 23 for Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District court has been canceled.
Wharton County Meeting
The Retired Teacher Meeting for April 1 has been canceled.
Republican Party April 16 Fundraiser
The Republican Party of Wharton County has canceled or postponed its April 16 fundraiser featuring Florida congressman and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Allen West.
Fish Fry
The Nada KC Fish Fry will be plates to go or drive through only until further notice.
