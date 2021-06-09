The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the El Campo Rotary Club to modify, but not cancel, its 41st annual fundraiser this year.
As a precaution, the club decided to not have the dinner and auction, but to focus on the drawing, which has always been a cornerstone of the event. Rotarians are currently out selling $100 tickets, with the top prize valued at $20,000. Second and third places are valued at $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.
The drawing will be June 29 during the club’s installation of new officers and directors.
Rotarians are working to complete a $400,000 commitment to El Campo Memorial Hospital. Initially it was to help remodel the emergency room and other areas of the hospital, but will now go toward the building of a new hospital. Only $80,000 of the pledge remains.
“We are still helping fund the other organizations that we have funded in the past,” Rotary President Cheryl Roitsch said. “Our motto is ‘Service above Self’ and we certainly want to continue to support other organizations that need our support.”
“We will fund our ongoing projects first; if we don’t raise enough for the hospital (this year) it will be moved to next year’s fundraiser,” P.J. Herrmann, fundraiser chair, said.
Ongoing beneficiaries include, but are not limited to, Little League, scholarships, Early Act First Knight at Northside Elementary, El Campo Middle School and El Campo High School Interact clubs, Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, Reading Is Fundamental, The Crisis Center, Project Graduation, Cub Scout Pack 196, American Legion Boys State and worldwide polio eradication.
Rotarians had a hard time deciding how to handle this year’s fundraiser since a decision had to be made prior to COVID-19 vaccinations being released.
“The board went back and forth on this. We sent out a survey to the club and asked Rotarians if they would attend and help if we had the fundraiser in person. The majority of the club was not in favor of having the fundraiser this year due to COVID and it was decided to just sell drawing tickets this year,” Roitsch said.
“After polling the members we only could count on 50 percent of the members working. That was not enough to do a regular fundraiser,” Herrmann added.
“The fundraiser is our biggest moneymaker and the only fundraiser we have. The Rotary fundraiser is very important to our club and the community. It’s a time for Rotary to thank our sponsors and community. I know this is something that we all look forward to each year. However, due to COVID we erred on the side of safety and decided to not have an in-person event,” Roitsch said.
Funds raised at previous fundraisers helped the El Campo club assist some families who had pipes burst during the February freeze by giving them funds to help pay repair bills. And in May Rotarians joined with El Campo ISD and St. Philip Catholic School for an employee appreciation social to thank the teachers and staff for all they do for the students.
“It has been a difficult year for them too, with virtual learning, masks and social distancing,” Roitsch said.
“On behalf of El Campo Rotary, I would like to thank the community for its support and contributions, and for supporting our current and past fundraisers. It would not have been a success without the support of our community.
“We look forward to having a normal fundraiser again next year with our community coming together once again. It is the generous support of our community that makes it possible for our Rotary Club to exist and make El Campo a great place to live,” she said.
