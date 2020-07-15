The rush to big box stores to stock up as pandemic fears grew actually offered a boost to El Campo’s economy, city officials learned last week.
Sales tax rebates from the state comptroller’s office, a primary economic indicator, saw an unexpected boost this month, up 13.83 percent from July 2019. The $421,060.40 payment reflects dollars spent on purchases made in May.
“We believe this truly shows the real impact of everyone shopping locally. It is our hope this trend will continue as Texas allows more businesses to return to ‘normal’ operations,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek agreed, “COVID-19 has presented a challenge unlike in any other for the city of El Campo and created a very real danger of financial strain, we are very grateful that residents are helping to mitigate this one purchase at a time.”
Sales tax rebates are the largest single source of income for the City of El Campo helping to offset the city’s property tax rate.
Officials had been predicting a loss, cutting $295,770 from the current budget via delays on capital projects, lowering anticipated fuel and travel costs as well as pool revenue.
“This certainly helps us close out our fiscal year, and funds will continue to be used to provide street maintenance, public safety and a host of other services the city provides,” Sladek said. “We anticipated a decrease ... and are amazed and very elated at the recent numbers.”
With the July boost, city rebates remain steady for the calendar year, up .87 percent. El Campo ended the 2019 calendar year up 10.11 percent on sales tax rebates. In 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent. The last year that ended with a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Gibson urged people to continue to support local businesses and do what they can to weather the health emergency. “El Campo has always been a shining example of ‘How to do something right’ so let’s all be a beacon to the rest of Texas,” she said. “We have to support our local businesses during this time or they will not be here when we need them. Every small business you support is also supporting your city services, your business and providing goods and services. These are our friends that donate to Boys & Girls Club, Little League, Rotary and Lions, and all the fundraisers that benefit us as a community.”
The CDC still has hand sanitizer available for El Campo businesses, along with the “ShopSafe ShopHere” stickers for doors. Email info@elcampoeco.org if items are needed.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate leaped 17.35 percent in July, pulling the calendar year out of the negative. It’s now up 1.64 percent for the year.
The county finished 2019 up just .61 percent more than in 2018, the second year of an almost stagnant economy. For 2018, county sales taxes were up .43 percent.
The city of Wharton’s return skyrocketed 21.5 percent, putting that down at dead even for the calendar year. The town ended 2019 down 1.89 percent. In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, Wharton dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s check fell 6.66 percent this month. So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are up 8.47 percent for the calendar year.
The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019. That city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.