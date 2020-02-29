Hallways abuzz, the El Campo ISD administration building was crammed with excited students waiting to be recognized for their competition achievements before Tuesday’s school board meeting. Afterward, ECISD trustees discussed school facilities, transportation and campus discipline.
A $346,000 Clean School bus grant was awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency to replace school bus models older than 2006. Depending on the board’s vote at an upcoming meeting, new buses could arrive in nine to 22 weeks.
According to findings from a board-appointed committee, campus buildings most in need of renovations are the high school weight room and cafeteria. The board discussed renovations, but took no action except voting to repair leaks in ECHS’ roof. The $43,000 project was approved in a 5-0 decision, with Greg Anderson and Dennis Rawlings absent.
“I don’t see how we can leave it the way it is,” Board President James Russell said.
During a report from the Campus Discipline Committee, Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik read anonymous letters from ECISD teachers discussing their concerns about campus discipline. Look for an upcoming Leader-News story for more information.
The upcoming May ECISD election was canceled and the unopposed board member candidates declared elected in a unanimous vote. Dorotik will remain and Kevin Wied will be replaced by Susan Nohavitza, a retired ECISD teacher and educational diagnostician.
The board voted 5-0 to table discussion about the superintendent’s goals for the 2020-2021 school year until the next meeting.
Students in band, debate and Future Farmers of America were honored by the board. Stefany Flota, a flute player for El Campo High School band, qualified to play in All State Band and debate students Jose Brito, Manna Trevino and Austin Viktorin competed at UIL State Congress.
FFA state champions are: Junior Creed Speaker Claire Crowell; Junior Skills Team Bridget Dorotik, Hailey Peters and Anna Rod; Senior Skills Team Kolin Cerny, Darby Lutrick and Meredith Radley; Senior Quiz Team Chloe Bush, Kennedy Klatt, Madison Rose, Hannah Sutton and Ryan Williamson.
FFA state semi-finalists are: Ag Advocacy Team Georgia Priesmeyer, Makensie Till, Taylor Watz and Abby Weinheimer; Ag Issues Team Kate Bodungen, Emorie Dornak Carter Hlavinka, Kendal Klatt and Reid Williams; Public Relations Team Carleene Rawlings and Shannon Schulz and Hailey Tupa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.