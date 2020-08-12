City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jobous Leshawn Davis, 23, of 1309 Alvin was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance after officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris. A cigar containing marijuana and pills believed to be Ecstasy were seized. Processed, Davis was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $7,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jamal Rashad Owens, 32, of 333 Dominion in Katy was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 for lawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 900 block of North Mechanic. A pistol and rifle were seized. Processed, Owens was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jose Cruz Castillo Jr., 57, of 1204 Jones in Highlands was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 for driving while intoxicated after being discovered by officers responding to the report of a traffic violator on U.S. 59. Processed, Castillo was transferred to county jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Steven Torres 46, of 605 Mayfield was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 for injury to an elderly person and public intoxication after a disturbance at Pete’s Detail Corner, 114 W. Hillje. Processed, Torres was transferred to county jail the next day.
Other
Marisol Gonzalez, 27, listed as homeless was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 on warrants for failure to identify, bond forfeiture and no valid driver’s license. Processed, she was sent to county jail. At the jail, Gonzalez’ address is listed as 110 Evans. A warrant for criminal trespass was served.
City Incidents
Property
A Maytag washer and dryer along with an iPhone 11 were stolen from a building in the 600 block of Merchant sometime between July 3 and 10. The crime was reported Aug. 7. Loss is estimated at $1,700.
A Glock .22 handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Empire between July 23 and Aug. 6.
A Troy Bilt lawnmower was stolen from a home in the 200 block of West Hillje between Thursday, Aug. 6 and 5 a.m. and Monday. Aug. 10. Loss is estimated at $250.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 400 block of West Norris around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Two vehicles sustained a collective $24,000 damage.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of harassment on Shimek Street between April 20 and Aug. 7.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Gerald Wayne Kennedy, 62, of 920 Center in Wharton was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted $2,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Leon Markel Lee, 36, of 204 Gallery Court was booked at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Kevin Malbrough, 42, of 1228 E. Madison in Apalusa, La., was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 by sheriff’s deputies for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted $10,750 in bonds and was released the next day.
Marcel Derai Sloan, 24, of 1918 Audubon Court in Richmond was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted an $800 bond and was released the same day.
Billy Jack Burrows, 39, of 106 Broad in West Columbia was arrested by state troopers at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 for possession of marijuana and having a drug test falsification device.
Violence, weapons
Lebron Stretcheny Bellard, 50, of 1415 W. Norris was booked at 7:03 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 for family violence, theft and two counts of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction. Processed, he posted $10,968 in bonds and was released Friday, Aug. 7.
Brittany Cruz, 32, of 5305 Big Bend Lane in Boling was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 for family violence. Processed, She posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Kevin Lee Galvan, 32, of 5305 Big Bend Lane in Boling was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 for family violence. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Mikayla Cheyenne Savage, 21, of 6018 Kathy Lane in Rosharon was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 for the violation of a protective order.
Domingo Aldape, 61, of 808 Corn was arrested at 3:56 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 on a warrant for family violence. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
