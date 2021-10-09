The city stands poised to save $185,000 Monday if the El Campo council approves a bond rebate.
The dollars will be garnered by capturing a lower interest rate by refinancing a 2013 Certificates of Obligation, City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News.
Those bond dollars, she added, were used for the “Memorial Drive extension, Fairways (neighborhood), utilities (and) the West Loop park.”
The 320-foot Memorial Drive extension opened in November 2013, providing a direct link from Hwy. 71 to the hospital, eliminating turns to and from a non-traffic controlled intersection.
The $1.8 million West Loop park project worked in conjunction with school district and Little League efforts to create Legacy Park complete with a pond and farm-land themed play area in Phase 1.
A walking trail, spray park and amphitheater are in future plans.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Spotlight On Garbage: Staff will present a report on the first week of Texas Disposal Services collections as well as the transition from Waste Connections.
TDS took over twice-a-week residential polycart collection on Oct. 1.
American Rescue Funds: City council is expected approve all federally-required resolutions to collect and use American Rescue Funds.
The city is collecting almost $2.9 million in federal funds which have been allocated to several projects.
Replacing a 90-year-old waterline under North Mechanic Street between Franke and Fifth streets tops the list of projects at $1.3 million.
The Avenue F well and ground storage tank project will be paid via $2 million in bond dollars and $1.3 million in American Rescue Fund. The current units have been in service since 1951.
The remainder is allocated to lift station generators and sewer line infiltrations.
