More than $1.2 million is owed to El Campo residents and the state would like to pay it. There’s another $114,697 waiting for people in Louise and almost $32,000 for those in Danevang.
The funds are currently being held in the Texas Unclaimed Property Fund, part of more than $5 billion in assets the state takes care of simply because nobody has bothered to claim them.
The state does, however, make an effort to get it back where it belongs.
Last year, 108 checks were written to El Campo residents returning $82,639, according to the Texas State Comptroller’s Office. Five checks, $4,330.46 in all, were refunded to Louise residents and 70 checks equaling $54,354.81 were issued to residents of Plainview.
Unclaimed property includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll and cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents, typically turned over to the state after five years of inactivity.
There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property held by the state. It can be claimed at anytime.
“Since I took office, I have been committed to returning more unclaimed property to the rightful owners across our great state,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The hard-working team in our Unclaimed Property division ... have helped implement new technologies to make claiming money easier than ever before.”
Garwood residents have more than $80,000 waiting to be claimed with more than $450,000 due to residents of Eagle Lake and $10,529 to those in Nada.
To search unclaimed properties, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website, ClaimItTexas.org, or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).
To collect any dollars found, a claim form must be filled out with proof of identity and/or relationship if the original owner is deceased.
