This year was a bit of a roller coaster for El Campo area farmers, who endured fluctuating market prices, adverse weather and rising equipment costs, but they are optimistic about the new year.
In late 2018, farmers couldn’t do much planting preparation because of extreme rain, so planting in the spring of 2019 was affected.
“When we needed to plant our crops, we weren’t really ready,” El Campo rice farmer LG Raun said. “So what happened was a lot of seed bed preparation we would have liked to have done during the winter wasn’t done until planting time...but also it made it so our crops (were) planted later.”
An onslaught of extra rain this summer had a notable impact on Danevang area farms.
“It affected the agriculture industry out here, I would say, in that it presented a new challenge,” Danevang cotton farmer Dean Hansen said. “We lost a lot of potential in the crop the first week of June due to the 15 inches of rain that we got.”
Individual agriculture industries saw some hardships in the past year. Wharton County saw a decrease in agriculture market value during the last few years.
Wharton County fell in its state-wide ranking for market value of production sold of 22 for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Ag Census, since the last census in 2012, when the county ranked 17.
“This is directly due to the reduced commodity prices that our farmers have been challenged with since 2014,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “Four of those five years reported in the 2017 ag census were during times of lower commodity prices.”
The USDA Ag Census ranking does not include data from nursery and greenhouse crops.
During the last few months, dry winter weather has been the main difficulty for members of the local livestock industry.
Right now the pastures are really dry, and rain is needed for the livestock, El Campo hay farmer and cattleman Slade Harfst said.
Weather conditions were not the only defining points of 2019 for local farmers. Raun, Hansen and Harfst all cited market prices as one of the biggest concerns of the year.
“The good news for the year, is that for rice … our prices are marginally better,” Raun said. “A little bit better this year than they were in 2018.”
“We went from a high of around 79 cents back in January or February to, at harvest, we were around 60 to 65 cents per pound of cotton,” Hansen said. “The market has seen a little decline,” Harfst said.
A total of 213,099 acres were planted county-wide: corn 68,588 acres, grain sorghum 13,541 acres, cotton 89,384 acres, rice 32,768 acres and soybeans 8,818 acres.
The cotton and rice industries in Wharton County had the second and third highest numbers for value added to the economy and employment in 2018, according to data from AgriLife. Cotton added over $54 million to the economy and employed 1,000 workers, while rice added almost $13 million and employed 370.
As for the livestock portion of Wharton County’s industries, “other beef,” which does not include fed-beef, employed 391 workers and added over $16 million to economy.
For Harfst, a notable issue in 2019 was equipment’s rising cost and changing design.
“Stuff these days is so high tech you can’t work on it,” Harfst said. “You have to get a mechanic out there who knows what’s going on with the computer. They plug the tractor and stuff into the computer and it tells them what’s wrong with it.”
With only a few days left of this year, farmers set their sights to the New Year.
For some, 2020 will be a fresh start. “We’re glad to have 2019 behind us, and we’re looking very much forward to 2020,” Hansen said. “A new year and new ideas.”
El Campo rice farmers were able to better prepare this winter compared to last, according to Raun.
“The other part that’s good is we’re about through with this bad year,” Raun said. “We’ve been able to get some field work done this winter that we couldn’t last year. So we’re in much better shape with our fields having them prepared for planting time in early 2020.”
