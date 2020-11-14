Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
November Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Joshua Cole-Kelly, 27, of 408 Ave. D in El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender on Jan. 22. Convicted of sexual assault of a child, he allegedly failed to register with law enforcement.
• Stewart Lloyd Coleman, 49, of 12402 Ora Lee in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 11. He allegedly had a gram or more of methamphetamines.
• Justin Deshawn Crump, 31, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford for family violence - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury on Sept. 6. He allegedly lit something on fire and threw it at a male family member.
• Ramon Victor Flores, 50, of 4514 Shawna in Houston for possession of a controlled substance and sexual assault on Sept. 13. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Ashely Roshelle Haynes, 35, of 509 E. Caney in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20. She allegedly had 4 or more grams of cocaine and MDMA within 1,000 feet of Harris Park, 1800 Milam, in Wharton.
• Leo Bray Hudlin III, 19, of 408 E. Watt in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Aug. 23. He allegedly had 4 grams of cocaine and less than a gram of methamphetamine.
On the same day, he stands accused having Xanex while inside the Wharton County Jail.
• Christopher Gerard Hughes, 41, of 505 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20. He allegedly had 4 or more grams of cocaine and MDMA within 1,000 feet of Harris Park, 1800 Milam, in Wharton.
Hughes has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault on Jan. 26, 2004 in Colorado County, and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 11, 2007 in Wharton County.
• Garrett Chase Hunter, 26, of 1810 Ave. C in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 24. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Roilan Katorin Jackson, 26, of 110 CR 136 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 7. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Jamorine Fred Johnson, 35, of 506 Market in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Aug. 13. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine with in 1,000 feet of Just Do It Now, 1619 MLK in Wharton, and tried to throw it in the grass to impair a police investigation.
• Jared Heath Mahalitc, 43, of 514 CR 479 in El Campo for theft on Sept. 1. He allegedly stole 76 bales of hay and a four-wheeler.
Mahalitc has prior felony convictions on July 11, 2017 for family violence with a previous conviction and unlawful possession of a firearm in Wharton County.
• Hipolito Medina-Hernandez, 33, of 762 FM 442 in Lane City for family violence on Sept. 2. He allegedly used a knife to threaten a woman and threatened to kill her.
• Frank Mendiola, 33, of 208 S. Cloud in Wharton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 22. Convicted of burglary of building on Sept. 28, 2010, he is prohibited from having a firearm outside his home.
Mendiola has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault on Aug. 29, 2011 in Brazoria County.
• Jermaine Deshawn Middleton, 35, of 505 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 30. He allegedly used a knife to threaten a man and then give chase.
Middleton has a prior felony conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm on Sept. 30, 2010 in Wharton County.
• Jacob Guadalupe Montalvo, 27, of 268 Fifth in Van Vleck for evading arrest on Sept. 26.
• Gloria Sue Munoz, 25, of 713 Main for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 15 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Aug. 24. She allegedly had less than a of methamphetamine.
