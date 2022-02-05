EB man critical after shooting, wife in custody

A domestic dispute near Boling ended Thursday morning with a husband in critical condition and a wife behind county jail bars.
Wharton County Sheriff’s investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened at the home around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies were sent to the 2500 block of CR 103 to the report of an accidental shooting called in by the person ultimately arrested.
“After deputies made the scene, it was quickly determined that Garrett McCarthy was shot in the chest intentionally,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar told the Leader-News. “Even though the victim was shot in the chest, he was able to communicate with deputies everything that had occurred.”
The shooter is believed to be his wife, 49-year-old Paula Carolynn McCarthy of 2553 CR 103, Deputies arrested her on a single count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon-Family Violence.
The couple were home alone at the time of the shooting.
One shot was fired from a handgun that deputies recovered. No one else was injured.
Paula Mccarty was booked into the jail at 3:29 a.m. the same day.
She was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond as of press time.
McCarty had not been arrested by sheriff’s deputies before the alleged shooting.
Garrett Mccarty was transported by Life Flight to a Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital hospital. He remained in critical condition as of press time.
