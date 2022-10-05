A cool breeze and a comfortable day after the sweltering summer heat helped draw the crowd to El Campo’s Prairie Days after it’s hiatus.
“It’s really chamber weather, not too hot, a breeze and not a cloud in the sky,” Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said.
Barbecue smoke filled the air as cooks and vendors finished their set up while the first guests came to enjoy the company and music.
A handful of guests came to enjoy a Zumba class held at the stage, lead by Monika Musgrove out of El Campo.
The stage was a focal point for the event as artists played a mix of country and Tejano music.
Couples danced together at the foot of the stage to local artists and tribute bands.
Festival guests came out and enjoyed food catered by local vendors, everything from chicken wings and beignets to funnel cakes and brisket sandwiches with extra sauce and pickles.
Linda Griffin had her booth up and running early as the fryers cooked up wings, pizza pockets and other treats for attendees to snack on.
“Who doesn’t like chicken wings and cinnamon rolls, we’re ready,” Griffin said.
That food was a serious draw for some, dedicated to their lunches with a twist of local flare.
“I really wanted something to remind me of the food truck festival, I like seeing my town so alive,” attendee Michael Haggerty said.
The 200 block of West First Street hosted 45 vendor booths featuring local artists, crafters and other vendors selling wares and people buying gifts for friends and family.
Vendors sold handmade jewelry, lawn flags, clothing and other home decor.
“I come out every year because it always falls around my birthday, it’s actually my birthday today. It’s what I try to do and celebrate with my kids,” Rebecca Hinojosa said.
Childrens’ events are always a key part of the Prairie Days appeal; whether that’s face painting, the petting zoo or just some kettle corn at ten in the morning.
“We wanted our kids to come out and enjoy the day. The kids are always excited for the bounce house,” Nikole Rodriguez said.
Prairie days had four total bounce houses up and running for the children.
As well as the spinning Gyro Extreme ride for older attendees.
Munos was content with the turn out early in the morning.
“We’ve only been open an hour and were already seeing a lot of activity, easily 400 people so far. We’re really excited and it’s just going to pick up,” Munos said.
After the heat of the day, the crowd eas easially double its’ morning size as guests gathered and stayed to enjoy the company in optimal weather.
The festival, after 12 rounds, has built itself a loyal following and brings people back even if they’ve run afield and returned.
“I brought by niece out to see the vendors. I haven’t been here myself since my son was two and he’s nine now,” Vitoria Escamilla said.
