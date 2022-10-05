Prairie Days VFD

Emmett and Asher Newman pilot a fire truck at the 12th annual Prairie Days in Alamo Park, Saturday.

A cool breeze and a comfortable day after the sweltering summer heat helped draw the crowd to El Campo’s Prairie Days after it’s hiatus.

“It’s really chamber weather, not too hot, a breeze and not a cloud in the sky,” Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said.

