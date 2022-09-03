Rotary adds to city support of after-school program

Civic organizations are stepping forward to cover some of a $30,000 shortfall in After-School Activities Program’s operating budget after pleas for city funding netted less than half requested.
El Campo’s Rotary Club is among those helping youngsters attending the program that welcomes attendees without cost.
“This is the first year we’ve contributed to the ASAP program, we set up some money for her but just the other day we cut her a check for $5,000. We plan on supporting them just like the other after-school programs,” El Campo Rotary President Lance Lurker said.
The hunt for help continues.
“More funding is needed from what the city approved but, thankfully, due to others hearing more (about) our struggle, we have had some very generous organizations within this community and outside this community step up with funds to help us and give us insight on other grant opportunities in an effort to help us continue the work that began 32 years ago,” ASAP Coordinator Niesha Brown said. “The funding will allow us to expand our program by enabling us to accept kids from our long waiting list.”
The vote providing $20,000 in funding came after the City Council Finance committee recommended only $5,000 after a preliminary budget had worked in the full $50,000 requested.
“We were very disheartened by many of the comments that were made during the workshop, but it didn’t deter our efforts. As a non-profit seeking support for the first time, hearing some of the comments coming from some of the council members would probably discourage anyone from asking for support ever again,” Brown said.
“But, because we believe in this program and feel that any city would want to stand strong behind a program that has sustained themselves for over 30 years, we have a point to prove by setting a standard for free non-profit program support.”
Based at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios, ASAP, a non-profit organization, started in 1991, provides food, homework help and a safe place to be for students after school from Monday to Wednesday.
Donations to ASAP can be coordinated through Brown at 713-480-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.