Rotary adds to city support of after-school program

Civic organizations are stepping forward to cover some of a $30,000 shortfall in After-School Activities Program’s operating budget after pleas for city funding netted less than half requested.

El Campo’s Rotary Club is among those helping youngsters attending the program that welcomes attendees without cost.

