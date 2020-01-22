Marching through the streets just as Martin Luther King Jr. once did, locals celebrated history over the weekend through various events in Wharton.
Dozens gathered in Wharton at 9:30 a.m. Saturday Jan. 18 and marched around town, starting at 1619 Martin Luther King and ending at Caney Creek Church, where a service was held afterward.
Participants march because it’s what MLK stood for and he always marched, said Mozelle Stephens, founder of the Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation. The local tradition of marching on MLK Day began in 1985.
“(MLK) got this march started and had small kids marching,” Stephens said. “Dogs (were) turned loose on them, and they (were) beaten.”
A second service was held on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Eastgate New Prosperity Baptist Church. This year’s theme was “Setting Goals for the Future.”
“The message was good...the singing was good,” Stephens said. “It all was really good.”
About 120 attended Sunday’s church service. Rev. Roderick Sanford Sr., of Mount Olive Baptist Church in El Campo, Pastor Roy Harris, Pastor Dexter Williams, Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver and others spoke.
The MLK services are held annually by one of the seven local churches making up the F.G. Manning Fifth Sunday Fellowship of Churches.
At Sunday’s service alone, about $10,300 was donated to the Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation. The organization annually awards $500 scholarships to high school seniors in El Campo, Wharton, Louise, East Bernard and Boling.
“Our children are our future, and Dr. King believed in diversity,” Public Relations specialist for the Wharton County MLK scholarship foundation Katherine Jones said. “We don’t just give (to) blacks, Hispanics, whites. We help all youth.”
To be considered for the scholarships, students can request an application from their high school. Donations for the scholarships can be sent to MLK SCHOLARSHIP - Vivian Wyatt or Mozelle Stephens P.O. Box 84 - Glen Flora, TX 77443.
