God bless America again
You see all the troubles that she’s in
Wash her pretty face, dry her eyes
And then God bless America again.
God, I sure to wish you’d bless America again
You know like you did way back when it all began
You blessed her then, but we just sorta kinda take it for granted
And never did ask again.
So God just hold her hand that’s all
And if she should stumble please don’t let her fall.
God bless America again
You see all the troubles that she’s in
Wash her pretty face, dry her eyes
And then God bless
America again.
You know I don’t understand to everythin’ I’m readin’ here about what’s wrong
with America
And if you don’t have a lotta good learnin’
I guess there’s a lotta things you don’t understand
But let me say this God she’s like a mother to me
And though all I am or ever hope to be I owe to you and to her
Wash her pretty face, dry her eyes
And then God bless America again...
Editor’s Note: As we started preparing information to put together an editorial expressing our hope for the nation, we stumbled upon this song performed by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty in 1976 that seems to cover the subject thoroughly. Written by Bobby Bare and Boyce Hawkins, it was first recorded by Bare. No politics, just hope.
