God bless America again

You see all the troubles that she’s in

Wash her pretty face, dry her eyes

And then God bless America again.

 

God, I sure to wish you’d bless America again

You know like you did way back when it all began

You blessed her then, but we just sorta kinda take it for granted

And never did ask again.

 

So God just hold her hand that’s all

And if she should stumble please don’t let her fall.

 

God bless America again

You see all the troubles that she’s in

Wash her pretty face, dry her eyes

And then God bless

America again.

 

You know I don’t understand to everythin’ I’m readin’ here about what’s wrong

with America

And if you don’t have a lotta good learnin’

I guess there’s a lotta things you don’t understand

But let me say this God she’s like a mother to me

And though all I am or ever hope to be I owe to you and to her

Wash her pretty face, dry her eyes

And then God bless America again...

 

Editor’s Note: As we started preparing information to put together an editorial expressing our hope for the nation, we stumbled upon this song performed by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty in 1976 that seems to cover  the subject thoroughly. Written by Bobby Bare and Boyce Hawkins, it was first recorded by Bare. No politics, just hope.

