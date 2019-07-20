Pearl the prairie dog delighted in her grape snack from her cage at the El Campo Museum of Natural History earlier this week oblivious to the fact she will be the main attraction at the next El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture blender Thursday, July 25.
Pearl will make her public debut at the 5 to 7 p.m. blender at the museum, 2350 N. Mechanic. She has been interacting with museum visitors since April.
Cheri McGuirk, museum executive director, posted on social media that she had an opening to sponsor a prairie dog.
“It hadn’t been out there 10 minutes and Rebecca (Munos) called me saying she thought the chamber would want to do it but she had to speak to the board.” McGuirk said.
The chamber was excited to see the museum expand its exhibits with the addition of a live prairie dog, according to Munos, chamber president.
“The El Campo museum is a tourism draw, and with the exhibit being a prairie dog, it tied right in with ‘Pearl of the Prairie’ hence the chamber board named the sweet prairie dog Pearl,” Munos said.
Pearl is the chamber’s first sponsored exhibit.
“We felt it was a good fit,” Munos said.
“The live exhibits are always a draw at the El Campo museum. It is great for the children to be able to see wildlife and learn about the animals and their habitats. El Campo has many people that come from out of town, many that vacation in our RV parks, and this is another draw to come check it out,” she said.
Pearl joins a corn snake, a bearded dragon, turtles, a hedgehog and a baby male iguana that replaced the late Roxie the Iguana whom McGuirk has yet to name. She plans to host a naming contest beginning Aug. 1. He is sponsored by the Victoria Area Nurse Practitioners.
Each time McGuirk would purchase mice for the snake at the pet store in Victoria she would have her eye on a prairie dog.
“I wanted a prairie dog for a year. I stopped myself each time, but finally I said please put me on the list for a prairie dog,” she said. “She was six weeks old when we got her.”
The chamber’s sponsorship covered the purchase of Pearl, the cage and her initial setup. She eats prairie dog food, mouse treats and many vegetables and fruits.
Pearl is aware of the children as she sits on her hindquarters and watches all of the activities, and once the children are quiet she “barks” wanting attention.
“The live animal exhibits are always popular, and I think it’s because these are not your typical pets. It’s different. Not everyone will be able to hold or pet a prairie dog or watch a tiny iguana grow into a big guy. They get to watch these animals grow and it’s a learning experience on how to care for them,” McGuirk said.
The purpose of a chamber blender is to promote El Campo. It’s an opportunity for businesses and organizations to showcase their services to the El Campo community, Munos said.
“This is also always an excellent networking opportunity for people to come out and socialize. There are always new people to meet.”
Blenders are attended by businesses and organization representatives as well as individuals checking out businesses.
“Anyone is welcome to attend,” Munos said.
“If you haven’t been in the museum for a while, stop by, have a beverage and take a look around at what we have that’s new as we continue to add and grow and be a part of the community,” McGuirk said.
“I am hoping for a good attendance so everyone can learn what all our El Campo museum has to offer as far as exhibits, children’s programs, learn about the history of our community museum and, of course, meet Pearl the Prairie Dog,” Munos added.
The chamber normally has at least one business a month hosting a blender.
“Each year the interest grows as they are very beneficial to the business. Right now we have four more scheduled between now and the end of summer, but we have several businesses looking for dates later in the year,” Munos said.
In Pearl’s honor, the museum is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win an 18-inch strand of freshwater pearls. The winning ticket will be drawn the evening of the blender. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. For tickets, call 979-543-6885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.