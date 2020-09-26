Good news comes to El Campo this month via better-than-expected sales tax rebates showing yet again that Shop LOCAL efforts are working.
The state comptroller rebated $438,764.14 to the City of El Campo this month based on shopping done in July. The return is about $65,500 more than the check received in September 2019, an increase of 17.56 percent.
“We closed out the fiscal year with over $338,000 in additional revenue from sales tax from the prior year,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Slade said. “This news was very welcome as we work to finish 2020 and move into 2021. We are still cautiously optimistic as we move into the fall.”
For the calendar year, city sales tax returns are up 6.44 percent from 2019. The rebates are the second largest revenue source for the municipal budget, paying into the General Fund which covers everything from police cars to street lights.
“The support for the local vendors is helping sustain El Campo. This was record receipts from the month of July,” Sladek said.
Officials had been predicting a loss, cutting $295,770 from the 2019-2020 budget via delays on capital projects, lowering anticipated fuel and travel costs as well as pool revenue.
El Campo ended the 2019 calendar year up 10.11 percent on sales tax rebates.
In 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent. The last year that ended with a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate showed a slight drop in September, down .48 percent. It’s now up 2.96 percent for the year.
The county finished 2019 up just .61 percent more than in 2018, the second year of an almost stagnant economy. For 2018, county sales taxes were up .43 percent.
The city of Wharton’s return plunged 30.97 percent in September, now down 2.13 percent for the calendar year. The town ended 2019 down 1.89 percent. In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, Wharton dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s check rose 8.22 percent this month. So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are up 8.19 percent.
The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019. That city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
